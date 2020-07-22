94 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 22

On July 22, we confirmed 94 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our totals are 4,004 cases and 104 deaths.

We have reported 1071 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 118.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 76.5.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

We see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

22% of the cases are among 20-29 year olds, who make up 14% of our population.

We see an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July and all types in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases

Read more about the reasons for the increase in our cases—and what you can do—in this Reliable Source blog www.tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

Your questions and comments help us improve how we report our data. Today, we changed the Hospitalizations tab in our Safe Start dashboard to Percent of weekly cases who were ever hospitalized. It shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

We also added two new metrics under the tab Hospitalizations—Beds to show local hospital capacity. Our data team offered an in-depth look at these metrics www.tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31651/333

We also updated our map today. If you click on any census tract with 10 or more cases, you’ll be able to see the cumulative case count within that tract. We’ve also added new ranges: 0-15, 15-25, 25-35, and 35+.

We have incomplete data for 4 metrics this week. Technical?issues with our monitoring system caused both metrics in the Monitoring tab?to be artificially low. We didn’t update % of Contacts Reached Within 48 hours?of Positive Case Receipt or for Days to?Test?After Patient Notices Symptoms?metrics because don’t have reliable data. We plan to update all these metrics Wednesday, July 29.