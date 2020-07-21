What’s UP with Biz – HomeGoods Reopens to Hungry Home Decorators

Attention all home decorators! It’s time to turn all those great ideas you came up with during the Stay at Home order into reality!

HomeGoods, located in the Green Firs Towne Center at 3800 Bridgeport Way W., has reopened under Phase 2 of the Safe Start program. Shoppers will find aisles and aisles of decorative items for the home, including a large selection of kitchen and dining furniture, dishes, linens for the bed and bathroom, fun touches for children’s spaces and even some items to pamper your favorite pet.

In addition, the store has dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. for seniors (60+) and those who have health risks. The store is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Those with additional questions about safety measures that have been implemented can contact the store directly at 253.460.1256.

Be sure to visit HomeGoods and support all our local businesses to let them know that we are glad they are “UP and Open!”