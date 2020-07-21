Tacoma Basketball Star Rachi Wortham Returns Home as Head Coach of TCC Men’s Basketball Program

Rachi Wortham returns home as the Interim Head Coach of the Tacoma Community College (TCC) Men’s Basketball Program. Wortham is a graduate of Foss High School (Tacoma, WA) where as a senior, he lead the basketball team to a 25-4 record and the 2000 Washington 4A state championship.

An alumnus of TCC, Wortham played two seasons (2001-02, 2002-03) for the Titans, helping to guide them to a 58-8 record over his 2 years and the 2002 Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Championship. The 2002 Championship team was inducted into the NWAC Hall of Fame in 2013. Wortham transferred to Eastern Washington University where his winning streak continued, helping the Eagles to the 2004 Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Wortham comes to TCC from the University of Montana where he served three seasons as the assistant coach to Travis DeCuire. While at Montana the Griz experienced great success including back-to-back Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament championships and qualifying for the NCAA tournament in each of his last two years. During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, the team won a combined 52 games, the most ever in a two-year stretch. Prior to Montana, Wortham spent two seasons at Oregon State (2014-15, 2015-16), working under Head Coach Wayne Tinkle and was an assistant coach at Eastern Washington from 2007-2011 under Head Coach Kirk Earlywine.

Coach Travis DeCuire on Rachi Wortham, “Rachi cares about everyone around him and wants all to be successful. I can’t say that anyone will work harder for the success of the individuals in his program. I’m excited for him and TCC.”

In addition to his leadership on the court, Wortham is passionate about community. While at Montana, he headed the program’s mentoring and community outreach efforts, regularly spending time at local elementary schools or speaking to assemblies. Since returning to Tacoma, he has leveraged his passion for using basketball as a means of outreach and leadership development, spending time volunteering for organizations such as, TEAM BRADLEY, TEAM ACCESS, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, the Boys & Girls Club, NBC CAMPS, and the Isaiah Thomas Basketball Camp.

Wortham earned an Associate of Arts degree in General Studies from Tacoma Community College (2003) and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Eastern Washington University (2006).

Rachi Wortham also works as an Insurance Agent for COUNTRY Financial and enjoys his life as an active member of his community with his wife Lisa and their son, Joaquin.

Tacoma Community College Men’s Basketball is a storied program having won seven Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Championships under three different coaches. Don Moseid teams won in 1971 and 1974, Ron Billings teams won in 1982, 1983 and 1986 and most recently under Carl Howell in 2002 and 2012. TCC last appeared in a Championship game in 2017 under Coach TJ Caughell.