Seaquist Engages Gen Z Voters via Tik Tok Platform

Press Release by Larry Seaquist Campaign for Pierce County Executive.

Larry Seaquist, Candidate for Pierce County Executive, released his first video on the social media platform “Tik Tok” this weekend to connect with younger voters and expand the campaign’s social media presence. “Our campaign is about meeting people where they are, and sometimes that means staying hip to the latest Tik Tok dances,” said Seaquist.

In the 2016 August Primary, only 7 percent of Pierce County’s 18-24 year olds cast a ballot, according to a Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department report. Seaquist continued, “With an historic election ahead of us, the youth vote is more important than ever. Our campaign is dedicated to creatively reaching voters of all ages while staying safe in the process.”

Now that campaigning has gone online to comply with Governor Inslee’s Stay Home Stay Healthy order, the Seaquist campaign hosts Virtual Town Halls and Community Conversations via Facebook every week.

Follow Larry on Tik Tok @larryseaquist for fun videos of dances, COVID warnings, and updates from the campaign, and watch current and past Facebook Live events on the campaign page: @LarrySeaquistforPierceCountyExecutive.