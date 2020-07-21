86 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 21

On July 21, we confirmed 86 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death; a man in his 80s from East Pierce County with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 3,912 cases and 104 deaths.

We have reported 1,027 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 113.9. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 73.4.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

We see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

22% of the cases are among 20-29 year olds, who make up 14% of our population.

We see an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July and all types in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases.

