Tacoma Arts Live Announces 2020-21 Season Lineup And New Flex Passes

TACOMA, WASH. – Tacoma Arts Live is pleased to announce its 2020-21 season, featuring a variety of live events including concerts, dance, comedy, musicals, and regional theater productions. As COVID-19 continues to affect in-person events, Tacoma Arts Live is also offering Flex Passes for the first time, which will allow patrons the flexibility to plan for live shows in these uncertain times.

Executive Director David Fischer explains, “we look forward to sharing [live events] again with you – in whatever setting and situation that may take. We do hope you will join us in the various solutions offered because we all need connection more than ever.”

The Flex Pass is a new ticketing option this year, which gives theatergoers the confidence to find Tacoma Arts Live events to look forward to while still receiving the benefits of a season subscription. Benefits include discounts on tickets, parking passes, and deeper savings and perks when coupled with a membership. Flex Passes begin at $350 and are on sale now.

Tacoma Arts Live’s 2020-21 Season At A Glance

NOVEMBER

13 Steep Canyon Rangers [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $29

This Grammy Award-winning bluegrass sextet blends elements of pop, country, and folk rock into something that both embraces and transcends tradition.

14 Pink Martini [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $35

Known as “The Little Orchestra,” this band features a dozen musicians, they perform a multilingual repertoire that crosses the genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop.

21 Tacoma Distillery Festival | 2 Sessions! | Tickets start at $40

Meet the makers and sample spirits from Northwest Distilleries! This tasting event will be a perfect event to warm you up and help you find your perfect holiday beverage.

22 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party! | Tickets start at $29

This big band rips through holiday classics with a unique take on American swing and jazz music.

DECEMBER

2 MeatEater: Off the Air | Tickets start at $35

See the top-ranked outdoor podcast, LIVE! Join Steve Rinella, Janis Putelis, Ryan Callaghan and other special guests as they discuss the great outdoors, from hunting and fishing to wildlife conservation, and more!

5 Seattle Men’s Chorus | 2 Shows! | Tickets start at $42

Kick off the holidays with the merry voices of SMC! It’s everything you know and love about this naughty and nice annual tradition.

11 Paula Poundstone [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $22

Humorist, author, and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit returns to Tacoma.

JANUARY

15 That Golden Girls Show! | Tickets start at $19

Get set for an evening of laughter, Jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down with this brand new Golden Girls parody puppet show!

23 The Queen’s Cartoonists | 2 Shows! | Tickets start at $29

This jazz band specializes in live cartoon music with lightning fast swing arrangements, sync’d video, and comedy. Enjoy the rich traditions of cartoon music at this cross-generational concert experience.

28 – 2/14 TRIBES [Rescheduled] | 8 Shows | Tickets start at $19

A regional theater play, written by Nina Raine, that shows us that love can be a universal language. The story follows a young deaf person, born into a hearing family, who finds a connection with someone on the brink of deafness.

30-31 Ailey II | 2 Shows! | Tickets start at $19

A spectacular, stirring performance by the critically acclaimed dance company.

FEBRUARY

12 EMN: Ensemble Mik Nawooj | Tickets start at $29

Led by composer/pianist, JooWan Kim, this hip hop orchestra creates meta music blending classic composition techniques, hip hop classics, and original music.

26 Small Island Big Song | Tickets start at $39

Hear those who sing for the seas in the concert that features musicians and vocalists from nations of New Zealand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Australia, Madagascar, Easter Island, Soloman Islands, and Papua New Guinea.

MARCH

6 Video Games Live [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $39

Join Symphony Tacoma and Video Games Live for an immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular video games of all time.

27 Ranky Tanky | Tickets start at $29

From playful game songs to joyful shouts, from wrenching spirituals to soft lullabies, the soulful songs of the West African culture of Gullah are brought to life by this Grammy Award-winning band. They mix traditions of the Lowcountry with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B.

APRIL

9 Legendary Ladies of Motown ft. Mary Wilson of the Supremes & Martha Reeves of the Vandellas | Tickets start at $55

Two queens of the Motown sound share the stage for a musical flashback to the heyday of that Detroit-based record label.

11 Menopause the Musical | Tickets start at $29

This hilarious music parody about hot flashes, night sweats, sex, and more is set to classic tunes of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.

18 The Righteous Brothers [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $29

Bucky Heard and Bill Medley perform a string of No. 1 classics including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” – the most played song in radio history that has topped the charts for four decades.

24 God is a Scottish Drag Queen Parts I & II | 2 Shows! | Tickets start at $19

This wickedly funny, highly acclaimed original comedy is simply divine. In this two-act show of biblical proportions, God has chosen to present himself to the audience in order to clear up some misunderstandings about himself and his role as The Creator.

30 Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles | Tickets start at $29

America’s first all-female mariachi ensemble that brings beauty, warmth, and vivacious spirit to the historic art of mariachi.

MAY

6-23 Kim’s Convenience | 10 Shows! | Tickets start at $19

An award-winning play, recently turned into a Netflix sitcom, about a Korean family and their convenience store in Toronto. The Kim’s face gentrification, a growing generation gap, and the threat of a new chain-store opening as they debate the future of their business.

22 The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour | Tickets start at $29

Four brilliant comic writers behind the jokes that make you laugh nightly on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show take the stage.

23 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $19

Take a journey through the decades with hit music by Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, and many others.

JUNE

11 The Temptations [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $39

The Grammy winning Soul and R&B quintet perform classic hits in an unforgettable night.

JULY

18 ABBA The Concert [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $29

Be dazzled by a fantastic performance of the most iconic hits from ABBA. Come dance, sing, and have the time of your life! Critics and audiences agree, it’s the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get!

NOVEMBER (2021)

21 An Evening with David Sedaris [Rescheduled] | Tickets start at $29

With sardonic humor and wit, David Sedaris brings his hilarious readings to Tacoma.

Tacoma Arts Live is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all performances and events and our team is continually monitoring Washington state protocols from the governor and other government agencies, as well as proactively strengthening our event and janitorial procedures.

As we plan for next season, we are exploring a variety of contingency options: alternative seating plans that will accommodate physical distancing, live streaming of performances, and hand sanitation and mask options. This season might be a little unusual, but we are excited to bring live performance back to our community.

Season Flex Passes are on sale now. To purchase a Flex Pass, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.