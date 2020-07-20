Steilacoom Town Council July 21 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet remotely on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of June 16, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #113796- #113804 in the amount of $161,035.06 and Approval of Payroll Checks #113862 – #113868 in the amount of $252,975.35 Approval of Claims Checks #113870 – #113922 in the amount of $293,045.87 and Manual Check #113808 – #113810 & #113844 in the amount of $4,963.00 and Aprroval of Claims Checks #113942 – #113970 in the amount of $74,743.15 Surplus Property (AB 3000) Pioneer Park Bandstand Rental Fee (AB 3001) Surplus Property – Plotter (AB 3002) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session 2021-2022 Biennium Budget – Capital Projects

