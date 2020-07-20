Notice of opportunity to submit 2021 Lakewood Comprehensive Plan Amendments

The City of Lakewood will be accepting applications for privately-initiated amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Plan from August 1 through August 28, 2020 for the 2021 amendment cycle. Application forms and fees are required at time of submittal.

The Lakewood Planning Commission will review submitted applications on September 2, 2020 at its regularly scheduled meeting (to be held virtually via ZOOM and YouTube or in person at 6:30 pm at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW in the 1st floor Council Chambers) and make recommendations about them to the City Council.

The application forms, which include the fee amounts for the various types of amendments, are available at cityoflakewood.us/community_economic_development/planning-packets-and-forms/

For more information, please contact:

Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager

City of Lakewood

6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

tspeir@cityoflakewood.us