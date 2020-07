For the first time, Los Amigos Taqueria does not come with a steering wheel. The longtime legendary taco bus that has operated in South Hill for more than 10 years has finally opened the doors of its brick-and-mortar location. The taqueria opened today (July 17, 2020) at 4215 S. Meridian, in the former home of […]

