Custom-Fit Life Jackets & Helmets For Sale

It’s a great time for a bike ride or to be out on the water, but do you have a helmet or life jacket that fits? Or do you know that it fits properly? Having one that is properly fitted is just as important as wearing one. Luckily, West Pierce Fire & Rescue offers a low-cost, custom-fit helmet and life jacket program to ensure just that.

Typically these items are sold and fitted at various community events, but since most have been cancelled, WPFR encourages the community to schedule an appointment to purchase and be fitted with a helmet or life jacket. Appointments take approximately 10 minutes and the person wearing it must be present. Sizes are available for all ages, so everyone can enjoy the outdoors safely. Please call 253.564.1623 to schedule your appointment. Cash or check only, please.

Bike helmets – $7

Multi-sport style helmets – $10

Life jackets – $14

Do you already have a helmet and want to make sure it fits properly? Be sure to watch this short video about how to do so.