60 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 20

On July 20, we confirmed 60 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death; a man in his 100s from South Hill with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 3,829 cases and 103 deaths.

We have reported 975 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 108.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 69.5.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases