The Puyallup City Council July 21 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 21 (6:30 P.M.) in the Puyallup City Council Chambers (333 S Meridian). Access the meeting agenda and agenda packet on the City’s website.

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall is closed and the Council Meeting will not occur in person at City Hall. All participation in the Council Meeting will occur remotely via internet and/or phone access.

The meeting can be watched via live-stream, a “View Event” link will show up below when the meeting is in session. Click the View Event button to begin watching.

To join the meeting by phone only on the night of the meeting, dial 253-215-8782; Webinar ID: 990 1015 8599; Password 237610 followed by the # sign.

Citizen comments will be accepted via email at info@ci.puyallup.wa.us until 5:30 p.m., the night of the meeting. The City Clerk will note the name of the submitter and the date it was received, which will be made part of the record, and all comments will be provided to the City Council prior to the meeting. Verbal comments can be made during the Citizen Comments portion via Zoom from both computer and phone.