Straight Talk on COVID19 Updates

Dr. David Hirschberg will lead a discussion with updates about what is happening with COVID-19 in our community, from his viewpoint at the RAIN Incubator. Join us for the latest information about what is happening in our community, July 20th at 5 p.m.

This live community forum is part of the ongoing Straight Talk series examining the impacts of COVID-19, focused on those with the greatest needs.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register, visit: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v-AyJN6NS5aYlN3Yebhm9Q?