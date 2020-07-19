Multiple overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures next week in Tacoma

TACOMA – Nighttime travelers who use northbound Interstate 5, I-705 and State Route 7 in Tacoma will encounter several overnight lane and ramp closures July 20-22.

The closures create a work zone for contractors to advance construction for an upcoming traffic shift that rebuilds the northbound I-5 exit 134 to Portland Avenue.

Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22

Two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road each night from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

The morning of Thursday, July 23, the SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will remain closed until mid-August while crews rebuild the nearby northbound I-5 exit 134 to Portland Avenue. During the closure, drivers will detour using I-705 to SR 509 and back to northbound I-5 using East Portland Avenue.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this and other state highways in Pierce County are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.