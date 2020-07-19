Jackson Maynard emerges as leading Republican in 10th Congressional race

Press Release from Maynard for Congress.

It’s official: Jackson Maynard is the Republican frontrunner for Washington state’s 10th Congressional District. Federal Election Commission filings reveal Maynard to be the top fundraising Republican in both donors and cash-on-hand. This news comes in tandem with Maynard’s obtainment of more endorsements than any other GOP candidate for the seat.

In the previous quarter, the Olympia attorney has generated more donations than his nearest Republican competitor by nearly 10 to 1, while also managing to gain the endorsements of former Washington State Senator Dino Rossi and former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna, among more than a dozen others.

“I think our success can be attributed to the fact that I’m the only candidate with a viable plan to address the biggest issue facing Washington residents – the economic crisis left in the wake of COVID-19,” said Maynard, who’s been using the acronym HIT to outline his recovery plan. “By streamlining housing construction, prioritizing infrastructure improvements and investing in medical and education technology, we can generate new dollars in the economy while defending our state against future emergencies like this.”

Maynard is uniquely qualified to serve the people of the 10th Congressional District, which includes Pierce, Thurston and Mason Counties. He protected his community as a prosecutor, and continued his service working on transportation and criminal justice issues in the Washington State Senate.

“After everything that’s going on across the country and right here at home, it’s clear that the people are clamoring for new leadership in Washington,” Maynard said. “I’ve demonstrated my ability to work collaboratively among competing ideologies without compromising the values of the people I would represent, and I’m looking forward to earning every vote in the Primary as we build momentum toward the General Election in November.”

About Jackson Maynard

Jackson Maynard is the General Counsel for the Building Industry Association of Washington. During his 19 years as a practicing attorney, he kept the community safe as a prosecutor, worked as a construction lawyer for a state transportation agency and advised the Washington State Senate as a staff counsel. With his wife, Heidi, he has raised three daughters who attend public school in Olympia. Read more about Jackson Maynard at www.maynardforcongress.com.