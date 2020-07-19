Doglio Out Fundraises Opponents in Q2, Leads Field in Money Raised, Contributions, and Cash on Hand

Press Release by Beth Doglio for Congress.

In the race for Congress in Washington’s 10th District, State Rep. Beth Doglio led the field in fundraising in the second quarter (April – June). Doglio outraised major opponents Marilyn Strickland and Kristine Reeves by more than $70,000 and raised more than the entire field of 8 Republicans combined.

Doglio is now the race’s overall fundraising leader, having raised $571,650 since January, without accepting corporate PAC contributions.

Doglio had by far the lowest average contribution size of major candidates at $54 per donor, demonstrating the strength and breadth of her campaign’s grassroots fundraising. With 6,094 donors making over 7,000 contributions, Doglio had more than triple the number of donors compared to her opponents Strickland and Reeves, respectively.

Holding over $357,000 in cash on hand, Doglio enters the primary race’s final stretch well positioned to build on her campaign’s growing momentum as the candidate with the strongest ability to communicate with voters as ballots arrive in homes.

Compare fundraising numbers below or at FEC.gov:

Q2 Money Raised # of Donors Avg Contribution per Donor Cash on Hand Beth Doglio $332,012.46 6094 $54.48 $357,268 Marilyn Strickland $263,821.89 + $50,000 personal loan Fewer than 2000 More than $131.91 $304,053 Kristine Reeves $265,933.45 1320 $193 $203,347

In addition to robust grassroots fundraising, Doglio’s campaign is prioritizing field organizing and has made over 51,000 calls and sent over 48,000 texts to voters, and along with 5,000 hand-written postcards to voters requesting more information across the district before ballots drop.

Doglio has also earned more endorsements than any other candidate in the field including 135 elected leaders – more than 70 of whom represent 10th Congressional District communities and more than 200 local community leaders. The only candidate in the race to have earned support from 6 local Democratic Party groups and 10th CD firefighters, Doglio has also been endorsed by unions representing more than 550,000 working families across Washington, nurses, Conservation Voters, and many more. A complete list is available at BethDoglio.com/endorsements.