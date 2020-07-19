121 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed July 18

On July 18, we confirmed 121 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death; a woman in her 70s from Parkland with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 3,674 cases and 102 deaths.

We have reported 929 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 103.0. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 66.4.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers three times in the last week:

30 of today’s cases are attributed to laboratory processing delays from the past week.

16 of today’s cases are associated Life Care Center, South Hill.

We see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

22% of the cases are among 20-29 year olds, who make up 14% of our population.

We may be seeing an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July gatherings.

It could also be because of gatherings of all types in Phase 2.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases

Read more about the reasons for the increase in our cases—and what you can do—in today’s Reliable Source blog ?? tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333