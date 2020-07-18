Obituary Notices – July 18, 2020

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Ronald Riley; Michael Kim.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Doris B. Caston; Donna Lee Lampher; Ronald Van Horn.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: Richard N. James.Print This Post
Sharon Sadler says
From Lakes to space.
Clover Park School DIstrict and Lakes High School should be proud of this honor graduate. Launching the “Space Plane” into orbit was just one of many high profile moments in Shane’s career.
A special thank you to all his teachers and counselors, including Linda Evanson at Custer Elementary, who kept him challenged to do more, reach higher.
He certainly did !
I am a very proud momma.