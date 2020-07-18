Construction at northbound I-5 Portland Avenue exit brings closures to nearby ramps

TACOMA – Travelers in Tacoma who use the State Route 7 and the Interstate 705 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will soon need to plan extra time into their commute.

As early as the week of July 20, contractor crews widening I-5 near East Portland Avenue will close the SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 and reduce the I-705 on-ramp to a single lane. The closures will be in place for up to three weeks while crews rebuild the northbound I-5 exit 134 to East Portland Avenue to accommodate a widened I-5.

During the SR 7 ramp closure, travelers will detour to northbound I-705 to SR 509 and back to northbound I-5 using East Portland Avenue.

Adjustment to Northbound I-5 exit 134 to Portland Avenue

While the exit to East Portland Avenue is being re-built, crews will move the location where drivers need to detour back by a quarter-mile. This will allow the ramp to remain open during daytime hours while crews finish the work.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this project are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.