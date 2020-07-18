Attend the University Place City Council’s Virtual Meetings

Tune in to Channel 12 (Rainier Connect, formerly Click!) and Channel 21 (Comcast), within the boundaries of the City of University Place, to watch the U.P. City Council meeting live on the first and third Mondays of every month or check the City’s updated calendar for a link to listen by phone. You can also watch the meetings live-streamed on the City’s YouTube channel, where they remain available afterward.

The meetings allow for public comment and public testimony on items that are listed on the agenda. Those who wish to submit public comments can do so in advance by sending them to Emy Genetia, City Clerk. Comments received by 5:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically for consideration at that evening’s meeting. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting. Subject to technological limitations, telephonic comments/testimony is allowed during the meeting by calling the number listed on the agenda.