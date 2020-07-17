The City of University Place is launching a special campaign designed to help the community stay connected even amid the physical distancing required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign encourages community members, including residents, neighborhoods, nonprofits, arts organizations, businesses and others, to use #WeAreUP to share their stories, photos, and experiences of life in U.P. on a variety of social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“This is a great way for everyone to see what their neighbors, supporting agencies and businesses are doing and to be a little bit more connected as we all navigate a more virtual world because of the coronavirus,” said Mayor Caroline Belleci. “Staying connected is even more important now given that many of our cherished community traditions, such as Duck Daze and Summer Concerts, have had to be put on hold during the pandemic.”

Belleci says #WeAreUP is a way for the community to share photos, videos and stories that capture the resiliency and unity of University Place even amid the challenges presented by the COVID-19 virus. “U.P. is not made up of just one person, place or thing. It is a collective tapestry of people, places and stories,” she says. “We hope to highlight all of those aspects of our community through #WeAreUP, not just now, in the midst of the pandemic, but long after this is over. Our city is greater than this moment in time, and it will withstand any and all obstacles that happen to it along the way.”

Check out this video about the new #WeAreUP campaign and then share your stories and follow others at #WeAreUP.