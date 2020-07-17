Steilacoom Town Administrator July 17 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 21, 2020, at 6:30 PM via a “Zoom” meeting. Additional information is on the meeting agenda.

Planning Commission – August 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – August 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

SHMA Sidewalk Sale:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is hosting a Sidewalk Sale on July 18, 9 AM -1 PM at the Steilacoom Multi-Purpose Courts on Lafayette Street. All are welcome; however, we request the wearing of gloves and mask. Additional donations of unused/lightly used items may be brought to the Multi-Purpose Court by 8:30 AM on July 18th. Please, no clothing or damaged items. SHMA is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Wilkes Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

COVID-19 Testing:

Pierce County in partnership with the Town will provide an opportunity for COVID-19 testing near the July 22, 2020 Farmers’ Market. Testing will be performed at the corner of Lafayette Street and Pacific Street.

Testing will be from noon to 7 PM.

They are looking for volunteers to assist with set-up, crowd control, and take down during that time.

Shifts are from 11:00 AM to 3 PM and 3 PM to 7:30 PM. PPE and a safety briefing will be provided.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, please contact Paul Loveless at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us or 253.983.2074.

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp which started Monday, June 15th. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to the following significant events over the past week:

136 total incidents

53 traffic stops

5 medical aid responses

32 suspicious circumstance/security checks

2 responses for a person in crisis/welfare checks

2 incidents of domestic disturbance

2 motor vehicle collisions

– 1 arrest for DUI

During the evening of Tuesday, July 14, nearly 2 dozen combined first responders from the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, DuPont Police Department, and West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Saltar’s Point Beach and performed a complicated rescue of a pedestrian struck by a train. Operations included coordinating both a water rescue and airlift, however the patient was ultimately pronounced deceased at the hospital. Following that response, the hospital reported to our department that the patient had tested positive for COVID19. As such, nearly half of the involved first responders have since begun quarantine. Despite diminished available staffing, Public Safety remains committed and able to provide necessary service to our community.

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we have received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox, and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on crack-sealing in the Madrona Park neighborhood, Cormorant Passage, and various other streets; removed a cleaned up a fallen tree at the corner of Hewitt and Chinook Lane; sprayed select sidewalks around Town for weed control; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed temporary power pedestals in the 1900 block of Rainier Street and the 1500 block of Euclid Street; continued working on cable connections along Steilacoom Boulevard; assisted the Water Department with a new service on Walnut Lane; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a new water service on Walnut Lane; inspected a sewer service replacement in the 60 block of Queets Street; inspected a new sewer service in the 2700 block of Tasanee Court; hauled spoils from the lower yard; continued annual fire hydrant maintenance; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; assisted with an Eagle Scout project at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrell’s Marsh; and performed other maintenance activities.