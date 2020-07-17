Parson Campaign Tops 500,000 Calls to Voters, Adds New Endorsements from Community Leaders

Submitted by Rebecca Parson for Congress.

TACOMA, WA – Despite the pandemic lockdown, the Rebecca Parson 2020 campaign has made over 500,000 calls to voters across Washington’s 6th District — thanks to hundreds of volunteers who have joined daily, virtually-organized phone banking shifts.

The more than 531,000 calls are broken down by county as follows:

Clallam: 45,313

Grays Harbor: 31,712

Jefferson: 37,422

Kitsap: 195,696

Mason: 21,904

Pierce: 202,491

“For a grassroots campaign to make over 500,000 calls to voters is remarkable,” said Parson. “It shows the strength of our movement and how ready for change the people of the 6th District are.



“While we would love to be able to go door-to-door, our incredible staff and volunteers aren’t letting the lockdown stop them for one minute. We are speaking directly with families about their needs and the change that our campaign can bring.”



In addition, Parson announced a flurry of new endorsements:

National Women’s Political Caucus

The Urbanist

Supreet Kaur, former National Political Project Manager and National AAPI Organizer for Bernie Sanders

Immaculate Ferreria, family support specialist and former State Senate candidate

Patricia Sully, Tacoma civil rights attorney

Barb Church, Tacoma environmental and racial justice activist

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. She will be the first LGBTQ+ woman to hold Congressional office in Washington state.



District 6 extends from Tacoma to Aberdeen and Neah Bay to Bainbridge Island. Learn more about Parson’s campaign at rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA.