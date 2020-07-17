Letter: Washington Needs Better Than Inslee

Submitted by KM Hills.

As I thumbed through the voters pamphlet this week what stood out the most was the number of candidates running for Governor. Maybe I am just paying more attention this year but the number seems greater than usual. I looked over a good number of them and all I can say is eight years of Governor Inslee is enough.

Let’s make sure he does not make it out of the primary election on August 4th. If you look over his failures as Governor then we have no choice for a brighter Washington future. You dont need to look very far to find that under Governor Inslee the Employment Security Department has failed our community.

www.npr.org/2020/05/22/860656816/snail-mail-and-debit-cards-how-washington-state-was-bilked-out-of-millions

Or, do you recall how Governor Inslee’s Administration wrongfully released inmates from prison that were later charged with new murders.

www.npr.org/2016/01/01/461700642/computer-glitch-leads-to-mistaken-early-release-of-prisoners-in-washington

Or, my favorite, how Western State Hospital failed to get accreditation and lost federal funding.

www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/western-state-hospital-loses-federal-funding-after-failing-inspection/

After 20 years working in community mental health (with inmates releasing from prison) there is no question why we have an increased number of homeless mental health clients living on the streets across Washington. It falls at the feet of Governor Inslee.

There are many other failures I could point to but please look over the candidates, find one that fits your political liking and please don’t let that be Governor Inslee. He is a career politician who greatly failed our State.