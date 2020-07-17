Initial regular claims for unemployment benefits decrease from the previous week

During the week of July 5 through July 11, there were 40,466 initial regular unemployment claims (up 42.5% from the prior week) and 706,309 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 4.1% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 549 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continued/ongoing claims all decreased over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $490.4 million for 423,697 individual claims – an increase of $19.8 million and 19,223 more individual claims compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofJuly 5-July 11 Week ofJune 28-July 4 Week ofJune 21-June 27 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 40,466 28,393 31,911 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 9,349 10,058 8,997 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 9,573 10,020 6,884 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 646,921 687,680 648,480 Total claims 706,309 736,151 696,272

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,283,609 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,438,620 regular unemployment insurance, 453,085 PUA and 391,692 PEUC)

A total of 1,261,075 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $7.6 billion in benefits

920,153 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“Over the past several weeks we’ve seen new claims continue to fluctuate as the economy moves with the shifting realities of this pandemic,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “ESD and our workforce partners are committed to supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape. For those looking to return to work, or who cannot yet return due to the crisis, I encourage you to check out the return to work and refusal of work pages on our website for more information, as well as WorkSourceWA.com for information for both job seekers and employers. And for employers looking to avoid layoffs or slowly ramp up re-hiring during this crisis, SharedWork is a great program that can help. You can learn more at esd.wa.gov/SharedWork.”