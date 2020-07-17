Doug Richardson Pierce County’s next Sheriff

Submitted by Helen McGovern-Pilant.

The Pierce County Police Department is a public safety organization that requires an experienced CEO to lead. The department budget is $465,315,740.00. Doug’s is the only candidate who has experience with private, military and government organizations and has been trained to make executive decisions of this magnitude.

I have had the pleasure of serving with Doug for 8 of his many years on the Lakewood City Council. Doug built the Lakewood Police Department from the ground up after a successful partnership with Pierce County Police Dept. I have witnessed his leadership in government, seen him serving constituents and managing budgets to meet the demanding needs of a community.

As the 25 year manager of Northrup Grumman he appreciates the struggles to successfully run a company, the difficulty to turn a profit and the impact of tax dollars in a community. As the Chair of the Pierce County Council maximizing the investment of those tax dollars to the benefit of all was his strength.

Police departments are military style organizations. As a former Army Ranger and Retired Brigadier General Doug has commanded thousands of soldiers. As testimony to his leadership The Deputy Sheriff’s Independent Guild has endorsed Doug. They know his strength in leadership and that he has the experience and knowledge to improve this organization while serving our community.

Doug is the candidate qualified to be our next Sheriff based on his experience, his dedication and the compassion he has demonstrated in his service to our country, our cities and our county.