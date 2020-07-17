City of Lakewood seeks to fill three Public Safety Advisory Committee vacancies

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill three (3) vacancies on the Public Safety Advisory Committee.

DESCRIPTION: The role of the Public Safety Advisory Committee is to provide citizen input and advice to the City Council in developing and monitoring public safety policies. The Committee will report to the Council and will also assist the Council in assessing that public safety resources allow for compliance with City policies. The Public Safety Advisory Committee shall annually provide to the City Council a report on progress made in carrying out the Committee’s responsibilities. Additional reports may be deemed appropriate by the Public Safety Advisory Committee and/or the City Council.

QUALIFICATIONS: Members shall be residents of the City unless the Council finds that appointment of a non-resident, by virtue of business involvement or expertise, will benefit the Committee and ultimately the City.

COMPENSATION: None.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

TERMS OF OFFICE:

One (1) unexpired term through August 6, 2021

Two (2) expired terms through August 6, 2023

MEETINGS: First Wednesday, every other month at 5:15 p.m.

ATTENDANCE: Individuals appointed are expected to attend meetings regularly. The Council expects to be informed in the event any Committee, Board or Commission member has three unexcused absences. The Council, may in the event of three unexcused absences, dismiss the individual from service.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available online or by contacting the City Clerk at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7705.

DEADLINE: Open until filled.