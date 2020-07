The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is hosting a Sidewalk Sale on July 18, 9 am-1 pm at the Steilacoom Tennis Courts on Lafayette Street. All are welcome wearing gloves and mask. Additional donations of unused/lightly used items may be brought to the Tennis Court by 8:30 am on July 18th. Please, no clothing or damaged items. SHMA is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

