Puyallup City Council Approves $250,000 to Help Small Businesses and Non-Profits

The Puyallup City Council has authorized $250,000 of federal CARES Act funds for emergency relief grants to help small businesses and non-profit organizations.

The City will allocate $150,000 in support of small businesses which have been impacted by the pandemic. Grants made to eligible businesses are restricted to certain uses including operating expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, personal protective equipment, payroll, or utility costs. More information on the process for businesses to apply for the grant funds can be found here. The deadline to apply is July 30, 2020.

The $100,000 in social services support will be allocated via local non-profit agencies upon approved proposals. The funds can be utilized to help residents with rent or mortgage assistance. The City will provide more information on the process for non-profit agencies to apply for the funds in the coming week.