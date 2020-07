It’s true – the Lakewood Black Angus has closed permanently after 41 years of grilling steaks at 9905 Bridgeport Way SW. I’ve had a number of readers ask about the restaurant since the sign was taken down several weeks ago. Here’s the confirmation. The restaurant sent an email announcing its permanent closure to its diners […]

