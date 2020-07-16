Garden Tour Goes Virtual

Do you want a free peek at what lies behind some of U.P.’s garden gates?

The University Place Historical Society’s annual Garden Tour has gone virtual this year. Enjoy stunning video, including aerial views, of some of the city’s most beautiful and interesting gardens.

There are a total of seven video tours, including three that are available for viewing right now:

Historic Society: Tour the Curran Orchard gardens and learn how the annual Garden Tour supports the Historical Society’s efforts to identify and preserve the history of University Place.

Japanese Garden: Transplant yourself into Carole Henderson’s Zen-inducing traditional Japanese garden complete with sculptured junipers and garden statuaries.

Bird Property: Discover hidden fairies and a 60-foot-long cascading stream in Linda Bird’s gorgeous, whimsical garden.

This year’s Garden Tour videos were made possible thanks to the generosity of Atkins Chiropractic, Columbia Bank, Gray Lumber Company, JK Tax Service, Inc., McCabe’s Automotive Specialists, Morrison House/Sotheby’s International Realty, Portland Avenue Nursery, Seattle Seahawks, Sound Community Bank, Suburban Opticians and U.P. Refuse & Recycling. Their support has made it possible for the Historical Society to offset some of the revenue it lost from not being able to sell tickets to the Garden Tour this year.

Be sure to check back every week for more videos, which will include aesthetically-appropriate gardens that mirror a property’s mid-century architecture as well as a cleverly designed terraced garden that enjoys Puget Sound views.

Watch all the videos on UPTV and join viewers from around the world (yes, the gardens have attracted the attention of fans from as far away as Norway!) and allow yourself to safely enjoy this cherished U.P. tradition in 2020.