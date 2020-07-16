89 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 16

On July 16, we confirmed 89 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our totals are 3,485 cases and 101 deaths.

Today’s record number of cases is a wake-up call about personal responsibility. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog post.

We have reported 850 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 94.2. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 60.7.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases