South Sound 911 expands online concealed pistol licensing with limited reopening

South Sound 911 expanded its online concealed pistol licensing (CPL) services today. To accommodate this service, the agency’s public counter will open beginning Tuesday, July 21, on an appointment-only basis for new/original CPL fingerprinting and firearm dealer applicants only.

For other public counter services, visit South Sound 911’s website for online, mail-in, or third-party alternatives.

To apply for a new/original or other CPL:

Visit southsound911.org/CPLS to submit an application for any type of CPL and pay the applicable fees. Schedule your fingerprinting appointment online, if applicable, when you submit your application. Visit the public counter at your scheduled time. Bring valid photo identification and be prepared to undergo a health screening.

For the health and safety of all, South Sound 911 staff will welcome visitors in a safe manner, sanitizing equipment after each use and utilizing Centers for Disease Control-recommended personal protective equipment (PPE).

South Sound 911 asks visitors to also do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home if you are sick

The wearing of masks or cloth face coverings is required

One person per appointment and come to your appointment alone

Be on time, but check-in for your appointment no more than five minutes early (late arrivals may need to be rescheduled)

Bring valid photo identification and completed paperwork, when applicable

If there is a line, visitors should maintain 6-foot physical distancing

Please have clean hands, but avoid using hand sanitizer beforehand as it may affect your ability to be fingerprinted

After an 18-week closure, expect appointments to be in high demand. In-lobby wait times should be limited, but may still occur.

South Sound 911 launched its new online concealed pistol licensing service on May 4, but service was initially limited to applications not requiring an in-person visit. New/original CPL applications require fingerprinting, a service that requires an in-person visit to the agency’s public counter.

South Sound 911’s public counter is located at 945 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. Operated by the agency’s Records department, the counter processes CPL applications for Pierce County residents and on behalf of several law enforcement agencies including those serving unincorporated Pierce County and the cities of DuPont, Edgewood, Fife, Fircrest, Lakewood, Milton, Orting, Roy, Ruston, Tacoma, and University Place.