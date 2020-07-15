Parson Calls on Rep. Kilmer: Support Medicare for All or Withdraw Misleading Ad

Submitted by Rebecca Parson for Congress.

TACOMA, WA – The Rebecca Parson Campaign is calling on incumbent Rep. Derek Kilmer in Washington’s 6th District to sign on as a co-sponsor of Medicare for All legislation—or withdraw a misleading advertisement that falsely claims he “fights for universal health care.”

The Stranger recently reported on the misleading ad: “If ‘universal health care’ meant covering everyone except for maybe 10-15 million people, then Kilmer could say he fights for universal health care. But it doesn’t. So he shouldn’t.”

Georgia Davenport, Field Director for the health care advocacy organization Whole Washington, said:

“I was very surprised to hear that Rep Derek Kilmer is suddenly supportive of universal health care since he has been repeatedly asked by his constituents to support Medicare for All nationally and Whole Washington locally, but refused each time. I look forward to him joining Rebecca Parson in endorsing Whole Washington and committing to cosponsor Medicare for All if he does in fact believe that health care is a human right.”

Rebecca Parson, the only candidate in the race who supports Medicare for All, said:

“I’m calling on Rep. Kilmer to withdraw his misleading ad. A health care plan that would leave 10-15 million people uninsured is not universal healthcare. I join Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Adam Smith in supporting Medicare for All, which would provide drug and alcohol treatment, long-term care, dental care, mental health care, hearing aids, and more. Additionally, it provides additional funding for rural health care providers like the Olympic Medical Center.”

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. If elected, she would be the first LGBTQ+ woman to hold Congressional office in Washington state.

District 6 extends from Tacoma to Aberdeen and Neah Bay to Bainbridge Island. Learn more about Parson’s campaign at rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA.