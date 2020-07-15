A Picture is Worth 60,000 Words

By Perry L. Newell

We live in a visual world. And although the trends in recent years have swung heavily toward the visual side of communication, the dominance of visuals in the marketplace is nothing new. Visual thinking is older than cave drawing.

Compelling visuals makes the circle of life go round. But why are visuals so powerful? It comes down to the way our brains receive and transmit information. It is a matter or speed.

In a race, text just can’t compete with images. It makes sense. After all, we don’t even possess the innate cognitive ability to process words. It’s an entirely more advanced process our brains have to work through. At birth, a baby understands the image of his or her mother months before being able to understand what the word mommy means. We understand images instantly. We have to work to process text.

In fact, the brain processes images 60,000 times faster than it does text. And it’s more accustomed to processing images—ninety percent of the information sent to the brain is visual, and 93% of all human communication is visual. Again, none of this is new or recent. The human brain has always processed images ridiculously faster than words, so . . . the recent trends in college admission and resource development shouldn’t be surprising.

Your applications to stakeholders, employers, colleges, and resources should be visually appealing and direct. Do not assume that your words will get you what you want.

The annual NSTA Awards and Recognition Program recognizes exceptional and innovative science students and educators. The program was created to raise awareness and exposure of the outstanding work being done in the science education field.

The ANGELA AWARD

Award details – This award honors one female student in grades 5–8, who is involved in or has a strong connection to science. The award has been established in honor of Gerry Wheeler, Executive Director Emeritus, and his outstanding dedication to NSTA and lifelong commitment to science education. Eligibility: Any female student in grades 5–8 who is a resident of the United States, US Territories, or Canada, and is enrolled in full time public, private, or home school. www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program

WASHINGTON COLLEGE GRANT – making college more affordable, and it’s expected the plans reach up to 110,000 students. Washington College Grant (WCG) and makes the money an entitlement. Grants can cover up to 100% of tuition plus service and activity fees, and do not need to be paid back. readysetgrad.wa.gov/college/washington-college-grant

OPTIONS AND AWARDS FOR STUDENTS

Elementary school children may not know where they want to go to college or what they want to study but thinking about paying for college can be intimidating for their parents.

So, You Want To Go To College, Now What? Grades 6-12: readysetgrad.wa.gov/

SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING AWARDS

For US and Canadian students in grades 7-12. More than 250,000 students enter the competition each year. Gold Portfolio Award recipients receive $10,000 scholarships. www.artandwriting.org/

PRUDENTIAL SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARDS

Honor students in grades 5-12 who have made a difference through volunteering. TOP HONOREES EARN MONETARY AWARDS. The information should be arriving at schools in September, ask about it or check online at: spirit.prudential.com/

AMAZON FUTURE ENGINEER (AFE) PATHWAY – Computer science opportunities, from childhood to career. As part of Amazon’s $50M commitment to Computer Science (CS) Education, students now have access to Advanced Placement (AP) CS course offerings, scholarships, and early college internships through the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) Pathway. www.amazonfutureengineer.com/

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE.

YOUNG SCHOLARS PROGRAM – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000- Program is open to high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. www.jkcf.org

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH

Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

Who would want to know about a $100,000 prize for students up to the age of 18?

PARADIGM CHALLENGE

Deadline: 5/01/21 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) in order to qualify for this award. Learn more about the Paradigm Challenge. www.projectparadigm.org/

2020 CONGRESSIONAL APP CHALLENGE

Student sign-up for the 2020 Congressional App Challenge is now open. Eligible students can register and submit their apps through 12:00 PM EST on October 19th, 2020 – See Prizes – The leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives and at the Internet Education Foundation sought to foster an appreciation for computer science and STEM. That year House leadership brought to the floor and overwhelmingly passed House Resolution 77 – Academic Competition Resolution, the Chairwoman of the Committee on House Administration, spoke on the House floor about the need to inspire students to pursue careers in computer science. Learn more: www.congressionalappchallenge.us/

PENPAL SCHOOLS

Hey Families! This is a program (see below) that I’m extremely interested in for our school in the (hopefully near) future. They are offering FREE access for kids and families for the next two months. It aligns very much with our IB program and is a great opportunity for kids to practice real world purposeful writing that is fun and interesting. Check it out if you get a chance and send me any feedback you have! My email is cellio1@tacoma.k12.wa.us. Thanks families and HAPPY SUMMER! PenPal Schools connects students from around the world to learn together! Students collaborate through online projects ranging from front-page issues like Race in America and COVID-19 Connections to academic subjects including World Cultures, Food, Robotics, Poetry, and Math, PenPal Schools is so effective in helping students to develop literacy, creativity, and empathy that it was recognized by President Obama and has grown to half a million students in 150 countries. Parents can get two months of free access with this link: go.penpalschools.com/signup-parent

FREE OCEAN FEST ON TACOMA WATERFRONT – FESTIVAL POSTPONED TO SEPT. 13.

Due to COVID-19, Tacoma Ocean Fest will be postponed from June 7 to Sunday Sept. 13. All the arts, sciences, and water fun you love will be there! Stay well and keep protecting the ocean… Ocean Fest is a one-day free festival on Tacoma’s waterfront for World Ocean Day. It brings the community together through arts, sciences, and fun on the water to celebrate the ocean, tell about its threats, and inspire people to protect it. More info: tacomaoceanfest.org/

DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP AND INTERNET HYGIENE

In addition to learning about how social media and the Internet has impacted society, it is becoming increasingly common for lessons in digital citizenship, or Internet hygiene, to be included in curricula. This will include topics like ethical and unethical hacking, phishing, data protection, data mining, and safe Internet usage. And this form of education should begin early. “When I walk into a kindergarten class, and they have a set of iPads that they’re utilizing, we need to begin having a conversation about security,” Kevin Nolten, the director of academic outreach for the National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center told Education Week. Here are some apps to help keep kids safe online. www.rd.com/list/parental-control-apps/

FIND A SUMMER MEAL SITE NEAR YOU!

Summer meal programs help children aged 18 and under get the nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow during the summer. This federally funded program is sponsored by many organizations throughout our state, including schools, nonprofit organizations, local governments, tribes, and more. Some schools started serving meals through SFSP during the school closure and will continue to serve SFSP meals during the summer months. Contact your district for more information. To find a Summer Meals site near you, please use a Summer Meals Locator: Text “food” or “comida” to 877–877, or you can also find summer meal sites online. For more information, please contact the Child Nutrition Services department within the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction at 360–725–6200. medium.com/waospi/find-a-summer-meal-site-near-you-41f47e5af102

CREATE A GOOGLE DOODLE

How it works – Use your imagination to create a Google Doodle.

How to enter – We’re excited to see some kind doodles this year! Students can work with any materials they want, but all doodles must be entered using the entry form. Parents and teachers can mail us the completed entry form or submit it online as a .png, or .jpg. Prizes – Win a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 tech package for your school/non-profit organization, and your artwork displayed for a day on Google.com. doodles.google.com/d4g/

THE PRESIDENT’S ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH AWARD

The President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

DREAMER… IF YOU’RE A DREAMER, WE CAN HELP YOU GET THE EDUCATION YOU DESERVE

We believe nothing should stand in your way of a college education—not the cost, your immigrant status, or the lack of financial aid. Our scholarships can help you pay for your college education. www.thedream.us

QUESTBRIDGE NATIONAL COLLEGE MATCH

The QuestBridge National College Match helps outstanding low-income high school seniors gain admission and full four-year scholarships to some of the nation’s most selective colleges.

If you are a student who has achieved academic excellence in the face of economic challenges, we encourage you to apply to the National College Match. QuestBridge’s partner colleges offer generous financial aid packages that cover 100% of demonstrated financial need, making them very affordable for low-income students. www.questbridge.org/high-school-students/national-college-match

APPRENTICESHIP.GOV

Apprenticeships are another great way to jump-start your career. U.S. Department of Education – College Scorecard. You can use the College Scorecard to find out more about a college’s affordability and value so you can make more informed decisions about which college to attend. www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-finder

COLLEGE BOARD’S SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH!

Find scholarships, other financial aid, and internships from more than 2,200 programs, totaling nearly $6 billion. Enter as much information as possible to find the most matches. bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search

The Founder, Perry L. Newell started this effort in a little church on the boundary of Steilacoom and Lakewood, Washington. He is a recognized expert and has been awarded several times. The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial ventures, the success of this venture is in due in part to the contributions and participation of elected, public, and private individuals, organizations, and schools too numerous to name and through the support of LegalShield and the National College Networks.

Your actions will dictate your opportunities!