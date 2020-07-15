67 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 15

On July 15, we confirmed 67 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death; a woman in her 90s from University Place with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 3,399 cases and 101 deaths.

We have reported 813 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 90.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 58.1.

Today, we introduced new hospitalization data to our Safe Start dashboard. It will help us see how our hospital capacity changes over time. You can now see:

The overall percentage of hospital beds occupied in Pierce County.

The percentage of hospital beds occupied by patients who have COVID-19.

The state uses both metrics to help decide which phase we are in.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases.