Track installation on Division Avenue. N. I St. closes for 3-4 weeks

Crews will continue installing track on the north side of Division Avenue and will start digging across N. I St. on Monday, July 13. Division Avenue will be open to two-way traffic. N. I Street will be closed from N. 2nd Street to Division Avenue. The track installation work in this area is expected to take about 3-4 weeks.

Crews will began construction in front of Stadium High School on Monday, July 6. Construction will last up to seven weeks until about late-August. During this time, Stadium Way/N. E Street/N. 1st Street from just north of Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue will be completely closed. The street will open before school starts in September.

This week, crews will start utility work on MLK Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. MLK Jr. Way will be closed in the southbound direction between the Baker driveway and S. 5th St. To access the Baker Center and parking garage, please follow the detour on S. L St. To access the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north to 5th St. Access to the hospitals, medical centers and emergency department will remain open.

Crews also will start utility work at S. 8th St. and MLK Jr. Way. Crews continue installing track on the east side Luther King Jr. Way between S. 10th Street and Earnest Brazill Street. As soon as July 20, crews plan to close Earnest Brazill St. east of MLK Jr. Way for a half-block to the alley.

Crews continue to install track on Stadium Way near I-705, and the I-705 ramps at Stadium Way are closed. The contractor plans to open N 1st St. to two-way traffic at the end of the day on July 8. The contractor may close N. 1st St. to paint temporary stripes on the street, starting on Saturday, July 11 at 7 a.m. On Division Avenue, crews continue the track installation process and utility work near S. J Street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on I-705 ramps, Stadium Way, Commerce Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 11th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 15th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of July 13

Where

I-705 ramps at Stadium Way – ramps closure.

Stadium Way from S. 4th St. to I-705 – street closed to thru-traffic. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from S. 4th St. to Tacoma Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the City Center exit.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to J Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Baker driveway to S. 5th St. – southbound lane closure. Access the Baker Center from S. L St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to Earnest Brazill St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 10th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 11th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Earnest Brazill Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 15th St. at MLK Jr. Way – lane restriction.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.