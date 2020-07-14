Superintendent Candidate Miaia Espinoza announces new endorsements

Submitted by Friends of Maia Espinoza.

Maia Espinoza; who is running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, after being galvanized by legislation championed by Chris Reykdal that forced schools to teach sexual positions to fourth graders has been endorsed by several Washington state legislators. Washington State Representatives Jacquelin Maycumber, Jenny Graham, Mary Dye, Senator Mike Padden, and Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner have offered their full support and endorsement of Maia Espinoza.

Baumgartner stated “Maia Espinoza is an education leader who will listen and won’t be beholden to special interests. You can count on Maia to put families and students first. She has my strong endorsement for OSPI.”

“Our children deserve someone who will put them first.” Maycumber said of her endorsement “Maia Espinoza is a woman of integrity.”

Maia Espinoza stated, “We need a Superintendent that respects local control and listens to the teachers and parents, that’s why I am running to reimagine our education system. I am very grateful for the support of these elected public servants in fulfilling that mission.”