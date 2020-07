The City of Fircrest is seeking bidders for its new Community Center Project. Learn more about project details and bidding instructions at the City’s website and the complete announcement.

Bid Opening: August 11th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Subject: City of Fircrest, Community Center Project

Site Address: 555 Contra Costa Street Fircrest, WA 98466

