Pride flag raising event for Tacoma Pride week

Written by Rosemary Bennett, PLU Marketing and Communications

On Thursday, Pacific Lutheran University celebrated Tacoma Pride Week with its second annual pride flag raising. Hosted by the dCenter, the online/campus hybrid event featured five student speakers, who spoke about what pride means to them, especially in 2020.

“Although this is only our second flag-raising ceremony there is a 51-year history of pride in our country which was ignited by (the Stonewall) rebellion against police brutality and discrimination. Leaders in the initial movement included Marsha P. Johnson, Stormé DeLarverie , and Sylvia Rivera,” said Luke Ruiz assistant director of commuter and transfers student connections.

“This year we are truly living the most authentic version of pride, despite the cancelation of the festivals and the closing of the streets, we have a unique chance to lean into the history of pride, and what it means to be visible during a global pandemic of both COVID-19 and racism,” said Ruiz.

Mary Sarpong ‘22 urged members of the LGBTQ+ community to value and celebrate themselves.“I want to make it very clear that you in your body is precious, you deserve love and happiness, you don’t deserve any negative treatment, you deserve to be as loud and as proud as you choose to be. I hope one day you are able to do that.”

“We hope this year’s celebration highlights how the LGBTQ+ community is woven into the fabric of Tacoma,” said Ruiz in his closing statement. “We are a part of every community, every neighborhood, and every family.”

Watch the event here!