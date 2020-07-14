Pierce County allocates more CARES Act funding in response to COVID-19

Action by the Pierce County Council last week has paved the way for the allocation of an additional $31 million in CARES Act funding. The largest amount – nearly $15 million – is directed to the public health emergency response to COVID-19.

“Pierce County continues to take action to respond to COVID-19 and support those who are struggling from its impacts,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “I want to thank our County Council for its partnership in getting these resources deployed where they are needed most.”

In addition to CARES Act money directed to public health initiatives, the most recent allocations feature funds directed to a variety of community resilience needs. Those needs include mortgage and rental assistance, affordable housing, emergency food support, childcare for first responders and Veterans assistance.

“The County Council knows there are many residents struggling to cover basic needs right now due to the disruption caused by COVID-19,” said Councilmember Connie Ladenburg. “We hope that these additional allocations provide some stability to those who need it through rental and mortgage assistance, homeless support and shelter capacity, and by addressing the rising number of people facing food insecurity.”

This week’s allocations include:

Public Health Emergency Response

COVID-19 Testing: $9,300,00

Case Investigation and Contact Notification: $5,564,055

Economic Stabilization and Recovery

Reimbursable Grant Program for: Micro, Small & Medium-Sized Business: $1,000,000 (contingent on Council action) Commercial Properties: $3,000,000 (contingent on Council action) Industrial and Manufacturing: $3,000,000 (contingent on Council action)

Support for Agriculture Industry: $250,000

Support for Vocational Students and Displaced Workers: $1,250,000

Community Response and Resilience

Emergency Food Network: $1,000,000

Affordable Housing Providers: $650,000

Mortgage Assistance: $1,000,000

Rental Assistance: $1,000,000

Homeless Supports and Shelter Capacity: $730,000

Domestic and Family Violence Access and Capacity: $200,000

Special Needs Transportation: $200,000

Senior Center Support: $500,000

Metro Parks and Pierce Transit Employee-Related COVID-19 Impacts: $1,000,000

Veterans Emergency COVID-19 Assistance: $700,000

Adaptive Recreation for Persons with Developmental Disabilities: $325,000

First Responder Childcare Camps: $175,000

Summer Camp Expansion for Children Ages 3-11: $250,000

Parks and Recreation Safety Messaging: $120,000

Technology to Support Continued Employment of Persons with Disabilities: $250,000

A complete listing of CARES Act funds allocations by category may be viewed here.