Pierce County allocates more CARES Act funding in response to COVID-19

Action by the Pierce County Council last week has paved the way for the allocation of an additional $31 million in CARES Act funding. The largest amount – nearly $15 million – is directed to the public health emergency response to COVID-19.
“Pierce County continues to take action to respond to COVID-19 and support those who are struggling from its impacts,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “I want to thank our County Council for its partnership in getting these resources deployed where they are needed most.”
In addition to CARES Act money directed to public health initiatives, the most recent allocations feature funds directed to a variety of community resilience needs. Those needs include mortgage and rental assistance, affordable housing, emergency food support, childcare for first responders and Veterans assistance.
“The County Council knows there are many residents struggling to cover basic needs right now due to the disruption caused by COVID-19,” said Councilmember Connie Ladenburg. “We hope that these additional allocations provide some stability to those who need it through rental and mortgage assistance, homeless support and shelter capacity, and by addressing the rising number of people facing food insecurity.”
This week’s allocations include:
Public Health Emergency Response
- COVID-19 Testing: $9,300,00
- Case Investigation and Contact Notification: $5,564,055
Economic Stabilization and Recovery
- Reimbursable Grant Program for:
- Micro, Small & Medium-Sized Business: $1,000,000 (contingent on Council action)
- Commercial Properties: $3,000,000 (contingent on Council action)
- Industrial and Manufacturing: $3,000,000 (contingent on Council action)
- Support for Agriculture Industry: $250,000
- Support for Vocational Students and Displaced Workers: $1,250,000
Community Response and Resilience
- Emergency Food Network: $1,000,000
- Affordable Housing Providers: $650,000
- Mortgage Assistance: $1,000,000
- Rental Assistance: $1,000,000
- Homeless Supports and Shelter Capacity: $730,000
- Domestic and Family Violence Access and Capacity: $200,000
- Special Needs Transportation: $200,000
- Senior Center Support: $500,000
- Metro Parks and Pierce Transit Employee-Related COVID-19 Impacts: $1,000,000
- Veterans Emergency COVID-19 Assistance: $700,000
- Adaptive Recreation for Persons with Developmental Disabilities: $325,000
- First Responder Childcare Camps: $175,000
- Summer Camp Expansion for Children Ages 3-11: $250,000
- Parks and Recreation Safety Messaging: $120,000
- Technology to Support Continued Employment of Persons with Disabilities: $250,000
A complete listing of CARES Act funds allocations by category may be viewed here.
