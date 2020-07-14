68 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 14

On July 14, we confirmed 68 new cases in Pierce County and 3 new deaths. Our totals are 3,334 cases and 100 deaths:

A man in his 50’s from Lakewood with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80’s from Lakewood with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90’s from Puyallup with no major underlying health conditions.

We have reported 782 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 86.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 55.9.

