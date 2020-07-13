Virtual Job Fair Brings Opportunities to Young Adults in Pierce County

Tacoma, WA – Young adults throughout Pierce County will now be able to connect virtually to employers who are hiring for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions at JobFest 2020.

This annual event is designed to connect young adult job seekers ages 16-24 with employers who have job or work experience opportunities available and resource providers who offer training, support, and one-on-one assistance with employment and career development.

“We are excited to welcome young adult job seekers to our virtual job fair this year,” said Katie Condit, CEO at Work Force Central. “Through these unpredictable times, we remain fully invested in our community partnership efforts that provide meaningful work and learning opportunities for young people.”

Historically, JobFest has been held at the Tacoma Dome each year, but this year was moved to the virtual world due to the recent restrictions on public gatherings from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s job fair, on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, utilizes a robust software platform that mimics a live event. Job seekers register and enter an online exhibit hall where they have the opportunity to upload resumes, visit booths, download information, and communicate with exhibitors live via chat, email, and video.

“JobFest is a great place for employers to market their job opportunities and connect with an eager group of job seekers all in one space,” said Teresa Delicino, Director of Business Solutions at WorkForce Central. “This new virtual platform is an easy way for businesses to share information about their current and future career opportunities and connect with the workforce of the future.”

Employers and resource providers will host virtual booths, share company information, post opportunities, and conduct live exchanges with job seekers. Businesses and organizations interested in a virtual exhibitor booth may contact aliye.friedl@rescare.com.

JobFest is hosted by WorkForce Central and WorkSource Pierce and is made possible through the support of many local organizations and businesses. Sponsors include US Army, Frontier Door and Cabinet, Better Business Bureau, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington National Guard, and Job Corps.

Registration and more information about JobFest can be found at hirepiercecounty.easyvirtualfair.com.