Thinking Outside the Box, CPTC Faculty Make Hands-On Programs Accessible for Online Learning

In March, Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order resulted in CPTC faculty having just under three weeks to wrap up Winter Quarter and move their courses entirely online.

It was a necessary step toward curbing the spread of the virus, but posed significant challenges for the hands–on programs Clover Park is known for. How exactly does one teach students how to draw blood, cut hair, test water quality, or bake pastries over the internet?

