Pierce College Dental Hygiene Clinic Reopening July 13

Pierce College is proud to reopen its Dental Hygiene Clinic, providing affordable dental care for community members after months of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions set by the governor. The clinic, located at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, will reopen under special safety guidelines set by the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

“The college has implemented new processes, and made several improvements to the clinic to minimize health risks to patients, students and employees,” said Monica Hospenthal, RDH, BS, M.Ed., director of the Bachelor in Applied Science Dental Hygiene (BASDH) programs. “We have installed surgical air purifying units, higher walls between dental chairs, and implemented a robust screening process for all visitors. We look forward to welcoming our patients back to the clinic.”

The clinic provides students with a real-world training ground, while offering the community a range of low-cost preventive and limited restorative dental services. Because of the educational component of patient visits, fees are considerably less than what is typically charged in the private sector. These fees are further reduced for currently enrolled Pierce College students, active-duty military, veterans and their dependents.

Dental hygiene students perform all services under the expert instruction and guidance of licensed, professional dental hygienists and dentists.

Client services include:

Comprehensive exams

Digital dental X-rays

Adult and child professional cleaning

Amalgam and composite fillings

Gum treatment/deep cleaning

Teeth desensitizing, fluoride treatments

Sealants

Appointments are required. For more information, visit the Dental Hygiene Clinic web page or call 253-964-6694.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.