PCFIT: Independent Investigation Team Non-Law Enforcement Community Representative

With the passage of Washington State Initiative 940 in November 2018 and SHB 1064 in 2019, incidents where the use of deadly force by a peace officer results in death, substantial bodily harm, or great bodily harm require an independent investigation.

The independent investigation is conducted in the same manner as a criminal investigation. State law requires that the “independent investigation” be completely separate from the involved agency.

Police agencies in Pierce County are meeting this requirement through creation of the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).

The city is recruiting for the position(s) of Non-Law Enforcement Community Representative to assist the Lakewood Police Department in their role on the PCFIT.

Applicants may submit application materials to Joanna Nichols at jnichols@cityoflakewood.us.

Application materials must be received by 5:00 p.m. on July 23, 2020.

To read more about the position and how to apply click here.