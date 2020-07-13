Local student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020.

A total of 942 students from UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland earned either their bachelor’s or associate degrees. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held in May, but will be rescheduled at a later date.

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best public institution in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fifth consecutive year by Payscale and the best value in the state.

For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.

Students from this area who graduated, with their hometown, major(s), degree and campus, include:

Tacoma, WA – Nathan Holdbrook, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, UW-Platteville