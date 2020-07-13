Fall sports start delayed by WIAA, but you can still register now

We are so excited for the opportunity to get your athlete(s) back to practicing and competing. As you know, our coaches are ready to get out there too.

Tacoma Public Schools is working with the guidelines from the WIAA and Washington State Department of Health. At this time, high school coaches are prohibited from in-person coaching, but may contact student athletes and provide individual skill based workouts. In order to stay physically fit, athletes can and should be working-out individually while following the guidelines set by Phase 2 of the Governor’s Re-Opening Plan.

On June 22, the WIAA released approved guidelines from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) for reopening school-based athletics. These guidelines include the types of activities that can be conducted during each phase of the Governor’s reopening plan.

Read more about the WIAA guidelines. During its July 7 meeting, the WIAA Executive Board took action to delay the start of the fall season until Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for all other fall sports. The Executive Board will continue to work with staff, member schools and state agencies to monitor the impact of COVID-19. The Executive Board plans to make its next statement concerning the start of fall sports on July 22 following its next scheduled meeting. In the interim, a committee of Board members, staff, and select WIAA stakeholders will work to create a fall schedule with the adjusted start dates.

*Middle school athletics programs will meet the guidelines provided from the recommendations of the WIAA and Washington State Department of Health.

In the meantime, families should complete the annual athletics registration process on FinalForms, to include submitting all pages of updated sports physicals (sports physicals can now be uploaded to FinalForms).

Read more about Athletics and Activities and access the FinalForms registration by clicking on REGISTER FOR HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS.

Please contact your school to arrange payment of ASB fees.

As soon as we have updated information we will let you know.