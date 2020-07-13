Submitted by Habitat for Humanity.

We’re excited to announce our newest event: Beyond the Backyard, a new Habitat Challenge. It’s part scavenger hunt and part double-dog-dare. You may get wet, you may get a little dirty, and you will definitely laugh.

In Beyond the Backyard, your team (3-8 people) races to complete challenges in the categories of PHYSICAL, FIND, SKILL and FUN. In total, there are 24 challenges for your team to unlock using your collective fundraising power. Suited for all ages and stages, this quest is made for athletes and fun-seekers of all ability levels.

Beyond the Backyard is a unique fundraiser for these times, as the competition is run in your community. There’s no gathering. It’s just you, your team, and the space around you. You can contain it to your immediate family and your own block, or expand out to include some close friends and your city. It’s all up to you and your comfort level.

