Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue through JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who use Interstate 5 past Joint Base Lewis-McChord will continue to see overnight lane and ramp closures through the week of July 13. These closures will occur the entire length of the project, from Gravelly Lake Drive to 41st Division Drive.

Travelers should note that the JBLM Madigan Gate will close from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 16 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, and again from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18.

Drivers are advised to plan extra travel time into their trips and give work crews a brake by paying attention while traveling through work zones. All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Monday, July 13

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 14

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 15

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 16

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Thorne Lane will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Madigan Gate will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, July 17

Northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at Berkeley Street will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Madigan Gate will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

During the ramp closures, signed detours will be in place. The closures are part of a project that widens I-5 and rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges.

Information about construction projects on state highways in Pierce County can be found on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.